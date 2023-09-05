Animal rights group No Kill Las Vegas sues Animal Foundation for abuse

Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM PDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Animal Rights group No Kill Las Vegas has filed a lawsuit against The Animal Foundation for alleged contract violations concerning the shelter’s operations, the group announced Tuesday.

No Kill alleges the shelter has seen animals die from negligence, and suffering caused by a lack of medical treatment and failure to vaccinate, spay, and neuter animals while refusing to accept animals from the public.

“We have exhausted every avenue – from attempts to collaborate with the shelter, reaching out through our elected officials for change and exposing them through the media, yet they persist in their neglect and mistreatment of these animals,” said Bryce Henderson, president of No Kill Las Vegas. “They may choose to ignore us, but they cannot escape the legal system. It’s through the courts that these animals will finally receive the justice they deserve.”

Attorney Jennifer Braster is representing No Kill Las Vegas in the lawsuit for alleged breach of contract, seeking court intervention to enforce compliance by The Animal Foundation with the Clark County Code.

FOX 5 has reached out to The Animal Foundation for comments.

