UNLV opens Barry Odom era running over Bryant 44-14

A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc...
A UNLV football helmet is seen in this Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, AP file photo. (AP Photo/Marc Lebryk)(Marc Lebryk | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:04 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vincent Davis Jr. broke loose for a 69-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and UNLV opened the Barry Odom era with a 44-14 victory over Bryant on Saturday in the season opener for both teams.

Jacob De Jesus took the opening kickoff 31 yards that set up Davis’ score. Davis led the Rebels’ ground game with 79 of their 283 yards rushing. Doug Brumfield completed 11 of 18 passes for 86 yards, and his 19-yard touchdown run late in the second quarter stretched the lead to 24-0 heading into the break.

Jai’Den Thomas added a pair of touchdown runs sandwiched between a Donavyn Lester TD run, each coming from short yardage.

Zevi Eckhaus was 19 of 29 for 230 yards passing to lead Bryant. Ryan Clark ran in for scores twice from the 1 in the second half.

Odom was named head coach at UNLV on Dec. 6, 2022 after spending three seasons with Arkansas.

It was the first meeting between the teams.

