Richmond Whole Foods offering palm technology to pay for groceries

The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.
The Broad Street Whole Foods is now offering palm recognition technology to pay for orders.(Science Museum of Virginia)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 12:52 PM PDT|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The Broad Street Whole Foods has become one of soon-to-be 500+ locations with palm recognition services, according to Amazon.

In a July 20 release, Amazon One announced by the end of 2023, all Whole Foods Market U.S. locations will offer a way to pay for your groceries without needing your phone or wallet.

RVA tech news alert: The Broad Street Whole Foods became one of soon-to-be 500+ locations with palm recognition...

Posted by Science Museum of Virginia on Thursday, August 31, 2023

Similar to fingerprint ID on your phone, the devices use your palm signature for identification, payment, loyalty membership and more.

Palm signatures are unique to each person and are created by details like lines and ridges as well as vein patterns under the skin.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding in Las Vegas September, 2023.
13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by Las Vegas flood waters
FILE - In this Sept. 29, 2008 file photo, Singer Steve Harwell, of Smash Mouth, performs with...
Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell, known for the ubiquitous pop-rock hit ‘All Star,’ dies at 56
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate...
Las Vegas police say alleged reckless driver arrested after fleeing from officers on 3 separate occasions
A cyclist falls while trying to ride through floodwaters near a stranded car, Friday, Sept. 1,...
Las Vegas roads impacted by weekend storms

Latest News

Exterior shot of The Animal Foundation in Las Vegas, NV
Animal rights group No Kill Las Vegas sues Animal Foundation for abuse
The Clark County 1 October Memorial Committee announced this as the final design for the...
Clark County Commission accepts 1 October Memorial design
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Wait times to exit Burning Man drop after flooding left tens of thousands stranded in Nevada desert
An image from the proposed Las Vegas Spaceport
Site of proposed Las Vegas spaceport to hold air races next year
Opening date set for Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas Valley
Hospitality group hosting hiring events for restaurant, lounge opening at new Las Vegas casino