Report: Las Vegas claims top two spots in ‘most popular casinos in U.S.’ rankings

FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas...
FILE - A plane takes off from McCarran International Airport near casinos along the Las Vegas Strip, Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, in Las Vegas.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 4:47 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Forbes estimates that the casino industry in the U.S. alone is now worth over $53 billion.

With that in mind, the website Slots of Vegas compiled a list of the top 10 casinos in the U.S., analyzing over 300 locations. The team used data from TripAdvisor and gave the casinos a 1-10 score based on the percentage of reviews that were either “excellent” or “very good.”

Two titans of the Las Vegas Strip were crowned the most popular casinos in America. MGM Grand was atop the rankings with a 9.1 score, while the Bellagio checked in second at 8.7 Other Las Vegas entries in the top 10 included the Venetian (#5) and the Gold Coast (#10).

Casinos located in California, Washington state, New Jersey, Alabama and Connecticut comprised the remainder of the top 10.

