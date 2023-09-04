Report: Las Vegas claims top two spots in ‘most popular casinos in U.S.’ rankings

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Forbes estimates that the casino industry in the U.S. alone is now worth over $53 billion.

With that in mind, the website Slots of Vegas compiled a list of the top 10 casinos in the U.S., analyzing over 300 locations. The team used data from TripAdvisor and gave the casinos a 1-10 score based on the percentage of reviews that were either “excellent” or “very good.”

Two titans of the Las Vegas Strip were crowned the most popular casinos in America. MGM Grand was atop the rankings with a 9.1 score, while the Bellagio checked in second at 8.7 Other Las Vegas entries in the top 10 included the Venetian (#5) and the Gold Coast (#10).

Casinos located in California, Washington state, New Jersey, Alabama and Connecticut comprised the remainder of the top 10.

