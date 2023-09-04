One person believed to have drowned during Saturday storms

One person believed to have drowned during Saturday storms
One person believed to have drowned during Saturday storms
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is believed to have drowned during the weekend storm, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Early Saturday morning, LVFR units responded to reports of an unconscious person at Lorenzi and Westcliff.

A person was found unconscious, unresponsive and entangled with debris, believed to be a drowning victim.

LVFR says Metro Police detectives are leading the investigation.

