One person believed to have drowned during Saturday storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - One person is believed to have drowned during the weekend storm, according to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue.

Early Saturday morning, LVFR units responded to reports of an unconscious person at Lorenzi and Westcliff.

A person was found unconscious, unresponsive and entangled with debris, believed to be a drowning victim.

LVFR says Metro Police detectives are leading the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.