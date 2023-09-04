Maui EMT who died in Lahaina remembered as someone who ‘loved helping people’

By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 10:12 PM PDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones are mourning the loss of a Maui EMT killed in the Lahaina wildfire.

Tony Simpson, 43, was identified using a DNA sample.

Special Section: Those We Lost in Lahaina

Maui police notified his family that he had been positively identified on Friday afternoon.

Paramedic Chris Rose said Simpson was his partner — and also a true friend.

“He was a joy to be around. He was sincere, playful, and loved helping people,” Rose said. “I lost a great partner that he felt like a brother and that loss is hard.”

Simpson was not on duty when he died.

He is survived by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.

