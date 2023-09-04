Lights FC to play 2 soccer matches at Las Vegas Ballpark

Las Vegas Ballpark
Las Vegas Ballpark(FOX5)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:08 AM PDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Lights FC announced that the team will host two upcoming soccer matches at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

According to a news release, as part of a “Soccer in Summerlin” event, the Las Vegas Ballpark will host the Lights as they play two professional soccer matches at the Aviators’ Las Vegas Ballpark.

The release shared the below schedule for the “Soccer in Summerlin” event:

  • Match #1:  Saturday, October 7th – Lights FC vs. Colorado Springs (7:30 p.m.)
  • Match #2:  Saturday, October 14th – Lights FC vs. San Diego (7:30 p.m.)

“We are excited to partner with the Las Vegas Aviators and Las Vegas Ballpark® to bring professional soccer to Summerlin,” said Brett Lashbrook, Las Vegas Lights FC Owner & C.E.O.  “This will be a great opportunity to continue to spread the word and invite the community to come out and support professional soccer.”

The shared the following links for more information and to purchase tickets for the upcoming games:

