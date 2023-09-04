Las Vegas roads impacted by weekend storms

A cyclist falls while trying to ride through floodwaters near a stranded car, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas.
A cyclist falls while trying to ride through floodwaters near a stranded car, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The valley is still feeling the impact of storms from the weekend, as Clark County works to clean up debris along several roads.

Here is a list of the areas currently closed as crews continue to work:

One person believed to have drowned Saturday as flood waters rush through Las Vegas Valley
  • Jones Boulevard and Pyle south of Blue Diamond Road
  • Lindell Road & Joe Rae Ave.
  • Jones Boulevard & Gunderson Ave. (Two northbound lanes closed.)
  • Alexander Road & Puebla St.
  • Stephanie Street from Jimmy Durante to Flamingo
  • Phyllis St. between Sunrise Ave. and Stewart Ave.
  • Clayton St. & Charleston Blvd.
  • Ranch Road by the Warm Springs loop in Moapa

