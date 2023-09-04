Las Vegas roads impacted by weekend storms

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The valley is still feeling the impact of storms from the weekend, as Clark County works to clean up debris along several roads.

Here is a list of the areas currently closed as crews continue to work:

Jones Boulevard and Pyle south of Blue Diamond Road

Lindell Road & Joe Rae Ave.

Jones Boulevard & Gunderson Ave. (Two northbound lanes closed.)

Alexander Road & Puebla St.

Stephanie Street from Jimmy Durante to Flamingo

Phyllis St. between Sunrise Ave. and Stewart Ave.

Clayton St. & Charleston Blvd.

Ranch Road by the Warm Springs loop in Moapa

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.