Las Vegas roads impacted by weekend storms
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 2:35 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The valley is still feeling the impact of storms from the weekend, as Clark County works to clean up debris along several roads.
Here is a list of the areas currently closed as crews continue to work:
- Jones Boulevard and Pyle south of Blue Diamond Road
- Lindell Road & Joe Rae Ave.
- Jones Boulevard & Gunderson Ave. (Two northbound lanes closed.)
- Alexander Road & Puebla St.
- Stephanie Street from Jimmy Durante to Flamingo
- Phyllis St. between Sunrise Ave. and Stewart Ave.
- Clayton St. & Charleston Blvd.
- Ranch Road by the Warm Springs loop in Moapa
