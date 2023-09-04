Las Vegas police say woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation near Decatur Boulevard south of Sahara Avenue.

Danelle Mask, 46 is charged with open murder and is being held in jail without bail as of Monday morning.

According to LVMPD, officers arrived in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive on Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

Police found a man suffering an apparent stab wound and he was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.

Officers found evidence that led to the arrest of Mask, the alleged victim’s girlfriend, for stabbing him.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Mask is expected back in court Sept. 6.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Volunteers with the Shine a Light homeless outreach foundation were out Friday night, checking...
Flood waters rise, dangers deepen for people living in Las Vegas tunnels
Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Part-time travel is now allowed on the shoulder of a highway from Las Vegas to California
Shoulder driving allowed Sundays, Mondays on Interstate 15 in California
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert
One person believed to have drowned Saturday as flood waters rush through Las Vegas Valley
One person believed to have drowned Saturday as flood waters rush through Las Vegas Valley
Flood waters rise, dangers deepen for people living in Las Vegas tunnels
Clark County Fire Department officials searche for a man who was trapped in floodwaters in a...
Las Vegas drying out after heavy rainfall that prompted water rescues, possible drowning