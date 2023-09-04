Las Vegas police say woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a woman Sunday in connection to a homicide investigation near Decatur Boulevard south of Sahara Avenue.

Danelle Mask, 46 is charged with open murder and is being held in jail without bail as of Monday morning.

According to LVMPD, officers arrived in the 2900 block of Black Forest Drive on Saturday around 4 p.m. for a report of an injured person.

Police found a man suffering an apparent stab wound and he was taken to UMC and later pronounced deceased.

Officers found evidence that led to the arrest of Mask, the alleged victim’s girlfriend, for stabbing him.

The identity of the victim will be released at a later date by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Mask is expected back in court Sept. 6.

