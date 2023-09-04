Las Vegas police investigating man shot to death in alley in central valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened late Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2600 block of Sherwood Street north of Karen Avenue and Vegas Valley Drive at about 11 p.m. for a reported shooting.

Police found a man with a gunshot wound in the alley and he was taken to Sunrise Hopsital. He was later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.