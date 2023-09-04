Labor Day 2023: What’s open and closed on the September 4 holiday

(Mike Mozart/CC BY 2.0)
By Ramishah Maruf, CNN

New York (CNN) — Labor Day is here, which means summer is winding down and schools are reopening.

The first Monday in September also commemorates the American labor movement and contributions workers have made to the US economy.

Since it’s a bank holiday, many Americans will be traveling or hosting their last summer barbecues. But if you have errands to run, here are the businesses and institutions that will be open and closed on Monday, September 4.

Retailers

Those who need to run to the grocery store will mostly be in luck. Major retailers such as Walmart (WMT), Target (CBDY) and Kroger (KR) will be operating as normal.

Most Walgreens and CVS (CVS) stores will be open during normal hours as well. CVS (CVS) said to call ahead to local stores as some pharmacy hours may be reduced, and other locations could be closed.

Notably, wholesale retailer Costco (COST) will be closed.

Post Office

Don’t expect to send mail through the United States Postal Service on Monday, as the carrier will be closed. All UPS services will also be closed except for Express Critical. Only FedEx Custom Critical, its premium service for special shipments, will be operating, and FedEx Office service will be on modified hours.

Banks

Labor Day is one of 11 federal banking holidays, so banks will not be open. However, ATMs and online banking services will be available.

The US stock market will also be dark. NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchange won’t be trading.

Government

Federal offices and government buildings will be closed Monday — think the DMV and local libraries. State and local courts will also not be operating.

