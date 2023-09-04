France destroys wine due to excess supply

FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.
FILE - France is destroying more than 80 gallons of wine.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - France is drowning in 80 million gallons of surplus wine, so they are paying millions of dollars to destroy it.

According to the Washington Post, it will cost the country a whopping $216 million.

The process involves distilling wine into pure alcohol and using that alcohol for other products like cleaning supplies and perfume.

Destroying enough wine to fill more than 100 Olympic-size swimming pools may sound crazy, but France thinks it makes economic sense.

France says it is getting more costly to produce wine and the French are consuming less of it than in years past.

The result is that some wine-makers have a surplus and cannot charge enough for it to turn a profit.

France’s agriculture minister says the goal is to prevent a price collapse and give wine producers sources of revenue again.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Volunteers with the Shine a Light homeless outreach foundation were out Friday night, checking...
Flood waters rise, dangers deepen for people living in Las Vegas tunnels
Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Part-time travel is now allowed on the shoulder of a highway from Las Vegas to California
Shoulder driving allowed Sundays, Mondays on Interstate 15 in California
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
UAW’s clash with Big 3 automakers shows off a more confrontational union as strike deadline looms
FILE – This file photo shows the front of a Costco store.
Labor Day 2023: What’s open and closed on the September 4 holiday
President Joe Biden speaks during a Labor Day event at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19, in...
Biden celebrates unions and job creation during a Philadelphia Labor Day appearance
Burning Man's Black Rock City in a photo released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office.
Tens of thousands still stranded by Burning Man flooding in Nevada desert