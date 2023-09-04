Forecast Outlook-9/3/23

Sunny & Dry Labor Day
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 8:39 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon moisture is leaving our area after delivering record rainfall Friday and periods of heavy rain on Saturday.

Sunday was much quieter even though we did see some brief showers in parts of the valley.

The drier air for the week ahead is compliments of a ridge that will build.

As it does temperatures will gradually warm back to seasonal and slightly above seasonal by next weekend.

The UV index for Labor Day is 8 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding - generic - gutter
Clark County issues public alert due to water levels in Tropicana Detention Basin
Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Part-time travel is now allowed on the shoulder of a highway from Las Vegas to California
Shoulder driving allowed Sundays, Mondays on Interstate 15 in California

Latest News

FOX5 Weather test 0224
Forecast Outlook 9/3/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/2/23
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook 9/2/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook 09/02/23