Forecast Outlook-9/3/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon moisture is leaving our area after delivering record rainfall Friday and periods of heavy rain on Saturday.

Sunday was much quieter even though we did see some brief showers in parts of the valley.

The drier air for the week ahead is compliments of a ridge that will build.

As it does temperatures will gradually warm back to seasonal and slightly above seasonal by next weekend.

The UV index for Labor Day is 8 or very high.

