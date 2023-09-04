Forecast Outlook - 09/04/23

After a very active forecast this past weekend, we’ll see a sun-filled week with temperatures below average. Labor Day brings temperatures in the upper 80s for highs, but temperatures will eventually warm around 100 degrees by the weekend.

An area of high pressure will build in from the south this week, bringing abundant sunshine and warmer weather by Thursday and Friday.

No rain chances over the next 7 days. We’re seeing a slight chance for showers next Wednesday, but a dry forecast until then.

