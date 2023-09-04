East Tenn. woman claims Guinness World Record for world’s longest competitive mullet

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee woman has made her way on this year’s Guinness World Records book.

The World’s Longest Mullet sits on the head of East Tennessee Native Tami Manis. She is the 2024 Guinness World Record winner for the World’s Longest Competitive Mullet, hanging at around 5′8″ long.

”I’ve told people there are 19 different types of mullets. That is a rabbit hole you can go down by definition short on the side, short on top, long in the back. People who have it over their ears, I call that a shag,” said Manis.

She said it started in the 80s when she saw a band member with a rat tail, so she got one. When she cut it, she said she immediately regretted it. So, on Feb. 9, 1990, the mullet was born. She said she hasn’t looked back since, besides to make sure she’s not stepping on her hair.

“In hindsight, it’s so funny because in the beginning, it’s like, ‘Oh you have a rat tail,’ then it became, ‘Oh you still have a rat tail,’ to, ‘Oh, it’s not as negative now,’” said Manis.

Manis came in 2nd place at the USA Mullet Championship, which led to her being entered into the Guinness World Records for 2024. When she’s not breaking records, she is a Public Health Nurse at the Knox County Health Department, where the mullet is kept in a braid.

“It is 68 inches long. It has been verified stretched out it’s fluffy and it kind of draws it up a little bit it’s almost to my ankles when it’s braided so it’s still somewhat impressive in the braided state,” said Manis.

As if Manis wasn’t recognized enough by her hair, she is also known around Knoxville for her car, “Duckie”.

“The flamed duck mobile. Several years ago I hit a deer, busted the grill, needed something to hold it in place when with the fire department I saw the flames and I thought that will make a great little bra there, next thing I knew I went, ‘Hmm,’ and then I covered the whole thing with duck tape,” said Manis.

She said she’s blown away with the love and support she is getting from all across the globe.

“This is just so surreal for me. It’s just who I am. I just work every day, but now this has gotten a lot of attention which I’m grateful for,” said Manis.

The 2024 Guinness World Records book will hit the shelves Sept. 12

