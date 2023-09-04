13-year-old boy drowns after swept away by flood waters near Tropicana, Boulder Hwy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 13-year-old boy has drowned as a result of weekend flooding caused by storms.

The Clark County Office of Coroner/Medical Examiner identified him as Ryan Taylor, of Las Vegas.

Taylor was found in the 5600 block of Boulder Highway at about 3:17 p.m.

He reportedly had been floating on an innertube in floodwater when he was injured and taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he died the next day on Sept. 3 at 2:35 a.m.

The cause of death was drowning. The manner of death was ruled accidental.

The coroner’s office extended their condolences to Ryan’s family and friends.

Another body was found tangled in debris in northwest Las Vegas. That victim has yet to be identified.

