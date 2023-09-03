Forecast Outlook 9/3/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a record rainfall Friday and more rain Saturday, the monsoonal moisture is starting to move out of area Sunday.

Still with the lingering humidity and atmospheric instability there are still shower and thunderstorms that could fire up later in the day.

The best chances can be north of Las Vegas and into Lincoln County.

Don’t be surprised by some breezy conditions as the low that helped drag the monsoon into our area starts moving east.

In it’s wake we’ll see lots of sunshine for Labor Day Monday.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal through the start of the week but will gradually climb.

We could see a brief return of triple digit temperatures by next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

