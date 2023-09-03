Forecast Outlook 9/3/23

More Thunderstorm Potential For Our Area Sunday
FOX5 Weather test 0224
FOX5 Weather test 0224
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 3, 2023 at 6:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -After a record rainfall Friday and more rain Saturday, the monsoonal moisture is starting to move out of area Sunday.

Still with the lingering humidity and atmospheric instability there are still shower and thunderstorms that could fire up later in the day.

The best chances can be north of Las Vegas and into Lincoln County.

Don’t be surprised by some breezy conditions as the low that helped drag the monsoon into our area starts moving east.

In it’s wake we’ll see lots of sunshine for Labor Day Monday.

Temperatures will remain below seasonal through the start of the week but will gradually climb.

We could see a brief return of triple digit temperatures by next weekend.

The UV Index for Sunday is 8 or very high.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flooding - generic - gutter
Clark County issues public alert due to water levels in Tropicana Detention Basin
Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76
Parked cars are seen at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport.
Las Vegas airport reminds not to back your vehicle into parking spots or you could be cited
Part-time travel is now allowed on the shoulder of a highway from Las Vegas to California
Shoulder driving allowed Sundays, Mondays on Interstate 15 in California

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-9/2/23
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
Forecast Outlook 9/2/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook 09/02/23
Friday, Sept. 1, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Sept. 1, Las Vegas AM weather update