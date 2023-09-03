Forecast Outlook-9/2/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Las Vegas picked up just under three-tenths of an inch of rain Saturday as monsoon storms continued to dominate our weather.

For Sunday, showers or thunderstorms can’t be ruled out but as the day goes on the percentages drop.

Labor Day Monday looks sunny with highs in the upper 80′s. That is 10 degrees below normal.

Temperatures remain cool Tuesday and Wednesday but then high pressure will start to build.

That will slowly trigger a warming trend that will take up into the upper 90′s by next weekend.

The UV index for Sunday is 8 which is very high.

