Flood waters rise, dangers deepen for people living in Las Vegas tunnels

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Volunteers with the Shine a Light homeless outreach foundation were out Friday night, checking on people living in the underground tunnels and washes around Las Vegas. As flood waters rose, so the did the dangers of being swept away.

“The danger is obviously getting washed away. The debris, the amount of water, they’re not prepared for all that,” said Robert Banghart with Shine a Light.

Banghart said an estimated 1,500 people live in the 600 miles of tunnels and washes across Las Vegas, which are very dangerous places to be during storms like Friday’s.

“Seems like every year, one or two people get washed away. Most people it’s the debris that drags them down,” said Banghart. “Their homes are underground, so they’ve collected items over time, and then all of a sudden, the water comes rushing through, and then in an instant it’s all gone, and it’s all collected in grates and vents, so it’s dangerous.”

Shine a Light volunteers were out Friday night, checking on people still in the tunnels and offering them help to reach higher ground.

They started at a wash near the I-15 and the Rio, where FOX5 saw a man with a rope tied around his waist trying to help his friend, who said he was already safe and declined to come out.

However, once first responders with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived, they said several people came out of the wash on their own.

Metro Police do post warning signs around the tunnels and washes before major storms, but Banghart says sometimes, that’s not enough.

“I think what’s dangerous about Las Vegas is that it could rain in the north and not be cloudy down here, and the water comes down, so it’s very dangerous. It’s not something that they’re always going to know,” said Banghart.

Shine a Light volunteers visit the tunnels weekly - not just during these flooding emergencies - offering people a path out of the darkness and dangers of the tunnels, with free treatment and sober living.

“That person is somebody’s mom, somebody’s sister, somebody’s cousin. It’s still a part of our city, and they still deserve to be treated like humans, and we focus on that, just kindness, kindness, kindness,” said Banghart.

Shine a Light Has helped 371 people out of the Las Vegas tunnels and washes so far this year.

If you’d like to learn more or donate to their mission, click here.

