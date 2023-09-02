Shoulder driving allowed Sundays, Mondays on Interstate 15 in California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There is big news for Labor Day travelers headed down to Southern California from Las Vegas on Sunday or Monday.

Interstate 15 past Stateline will have an extra lane open. It’s called the “part-time” lane.

In the past, troopers have pulled over and cited drivers who use the shoulder to get by bumper-to-bumper traffic, but now that will be legal, at least on certain days and times. Signs are now in place on the southbound side of the interstate past Stateline letting drivers know they can drive on the shoulder.

The “part-time” lane made its debut last weekend, but this holiday weekend will be the first big test, when Californians flood out of Las Vegas after hotel checkout time. Opening up the shoulder to drivers is meant to ease the traffic jams. In the past, RTC has reported 20+ mile backups.

FOX5 spoke to one Californian who comes up about once a month to visit family and has been stuck before, taking seven to eight hours or more to get home after a weekend stay.

“If they open three lanes instead of two it will be amazing,” said Adam Elewa of Reseda, CA. According to Caltrans, the lane will be available every Sunday and Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Though the new part-time lane will start on the California side of the border, NDOT tells FOX5 that since drivers may not be aware of the new part-time shoulder lane, they will assist Caltrans in getting the word out by using freeway overhead signs during the part-time hours of operation to notify southbound drivers of the change.

NDOT adds it’s too early to say how the shoulder lane performed during its initial weekend last week. Last Labor Day weekend, approximately 206,000 vehicles crossed Stateline at I-15.

