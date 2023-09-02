Restaurant manager accused of stealing customer’s fanny pack containing $8,200

A restaurant manager in Arizona is accused of stealing a customer's fanny pack that had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By Alexis Dominguez and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 7:01 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - A customer at a restaurant in Arizona says their fanny pack with thousands of dollars inside was stolen while she was dining.

KPHO reports that on Aug. 8, Cynthia Cruz went to the restaurant with her husband after work.

According to Cruz, it wasn’t until they left that she realized she had left something behind.

“I didn’t discover the phone was gone or my bag was gone until I was at the school my daughter attended,” she said.

Cruz says her fanny pack had $8,200, a cellphone, and a wedding ring inside when it was stolen.

After calling the restaurant, Aaron Jones, identified in a police report as the manager, said no one had reported finding any items left behind.

“I knew Aaron because he was the only one that was ever at the register,” Cruz said. “Aaron is a good guy, but I know he’s lying.”

According to investigators, surveillance footage caught Jones taking the fanny pack in question and going through it.

“It had everything in it. My birthday was July 6, so I had gift cards, my license, my cellphone,” she said.

Cruz said she was carrying $8,200 having just sold an all-terrain vehicle to save up for new equipment for her business as a medical aesthetician.

The restaurant released the following statement from the CEO:

“We terminated the employment of Mr. Jones immediately upon learning of this incident. We cooperated fully with law enforcement and will continue to do anything we can to help them in their investigation. We have a zero-tolerance policy for any (alleged) illegal activity committed by any of our employees.”

Cruz believes had Jones been honest and returned the money, things would have been different.

“I would’ve given him money. Honestly, I would’ve pulled out $100, and I would’ve been like, Aaron, you are awesome, and I’m going to let people know. That’s what I would’ve done,” she said.

Jones is facing reported charges of possessing stolen property.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Corn Maze Beer Fest takes place inside an 11-acre corn field in Columbus, Indiana.
This beer festival held inside a corn maze is the ultimate fall activity
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Las Vegas storage facility
Crews respond to 2-alarm fire at Las Vegas storage facility
LAS VEGAS VALLEY HOMES GENERIC (Gai Phanalasy/FOX5)
Cities with the most expensive homes in the Las Vegas metro area
Exterior of NV Energy building in Las Vegas, NV
Nevadans outraged by high bills confront Public Utilities Commission

Latest News

That information came to light during a court hearing on Friday.
ACLU wants to know if emails were deleted from violent CCSD police incident
A TV screen shows a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the...
North Korea fires cruise missiles into the sea after US-South Korean military drills end
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours.
Dangerous escapee from Oregon State Hospital captured after getting stuck in mud for 12 hours
The ACLU is seeking body camera footage from this incident, involving a police officer and a...
ACLU wants to know if emails were deleted from violent CCSD police incident involving students near Durango High