Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club to host carwash fundraiser for Maui relief fund

Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club
Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:43 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas, known as The Ninth Island due to its connections to Hawaii, continues its fundraising efforts to help the survivors of the recent wildfires in Maui.

Maui benefit car wash
Maui benefit car wash(FOX5)

The Las Vegas Hawaiian Civic Club announced that it is hosting a benefit car wash. During the event, the group will collect donations for its Maui Relief Fund. It’s happening at Oasis Auto Spa in Henderson.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, September 3, from 8 a.m. to noon.

