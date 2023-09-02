Forecast Outlook 9/2/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon moisture produced a record rainfall Friday for the Las Vegas Valley and as of Saturday morning it looks like more rain is on the way.

A low sitting off our northwest is not moving much helping to pull the moist air from the south into our area.

There is enough moisture in the atmosphere that we could see another round of significant rain.

The flash flood watch is in place for our area until midnight.

Daytime temperatures will be trending at least 10 degrees below normal thanks the the lingering shower chances.

It’s looking like the low will finally start to move Saturday night into Sunday.

Still have a 30% chance of active weather Sunday morning.

Labor Day Monday will be sunny and drier for our region.

The rest of the week temperatures will be warming gradually to seasonal highs by next Friday which is 98 degrees.

