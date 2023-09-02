Forecast Outlook 9/2/23

Flash Watch Remains, More Rain Forecast
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT
FOX5 WEATHER ALERT(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 2, 2023 at 8:07 AM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Monsoon moisture produced a record rainfall Friday for the Las Vegas Valley and as of Saturday morning it looks like more rain is on the way.

A low sitting off our northwest is not moving much helping to pull the moist air from the south into our area.

There is enough moisture in the atmosphere that we could see another round of significant rain.

The flash flood watch is in place for our area until midnight.

Daytime temperatures will be trending at least 10 degrees below normal thanks the the lingering shower chances.

It’s looking like the low will finally start to move Saturday night into Sunday.

Still have a 30% chance of active weather Sunday morning.

Labor Day Monday will be sunny and drier for our region.

The rest of the week temperatures will be warming gradually to seasonal highs by next Friday which is 98 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sinkhole in Las Vegas
Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas
Flooding - generic - gutter
Clark County issues public alert due to water levels in Tropicana Detention Basin
Peacock killed in Las Vegas, shot by an arrow twice
$5K reward offered in death of peacock shot and killed with arrows in Las Vegas neighborhood
Jimmy Buffett performs at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, on Sunday, May 8, 2022,...
‘Margaritaville’ singer Jimmy Buffett, who turned beach-bum life into an empire, dies at 76

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook 09/02/23
Friday, Sept. 1, Las Vegas AM weather update
Friday, Sept. 1, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook-8/31/23
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/31/23