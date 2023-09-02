Clark County issues public alert due to water levels in Tropicana Detention Basin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Friday night, Clark Couty shared a message advising people to avoid the Tropicana Detention Basin area due to rising water levels.

The release noted that “motorists and people are strongly urged to use caution and find alternate routes if possible in the areas surrounding Allegiant Stadium, Tropicana and I-15 to the west to Tropicana and Decatur to the south to Russell and Decatur and Russell and I-15.”

The release added that county personnel are monitoring the water levels at the basin and are proactively urging caution as rain continues to fall.

