ACLU wants to know if emails were deleted from violent CCSD police incident involving students near Durango High

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada wants to know more about a Clark County School District email system that allowed confidential emails to be deleted after a certain amount of time.

That information came to light during a court hearing on Friday.

The ACLU is trying to force CCSD to publicly release school police officer body camera video and written information from an incident that occurred near Durango High in February. A CCSD police officer is seen on cell phone video slamming a student to the ground, while others are handcuffed.

One of them told FOX5 he simply wanted to record video of the police interaction when he ended up in handcuffs. CCSD has never explained why police contacted the students, why they were handcuffed, and why the officer threw one student to the ground. No punitive action was taken against that officer.

In court Friday, CCSD and the ACLU talked about narrowing a search of 15,000 to 16,000 pages of emails. CCSD information technology employee Carl Jones explained how a confidentiality function with emails through Gmail allowed people to have an email expire after a certain amount of time. There would still be a record of that email being sent, but the body of the email would be gone.

Jones said that function was disabled sometime after the February 9 incident at Durango High. The ACLU is concerned some emails connected to the incident may no longer exist.

“The other thing I thought was interesting was his testimony that the district doesn’t have an email retention policy. Hopefully, for their sake, no emails were deleted from this incident because they did receive a preservation letter from us, really after the incident happened, that said all these emails should be retained,” said Athar Haseebullah, Ex. Director of the ACLU of Nevada.

An attorney representing CCSD refused to answer any questions after the hearing. FOX5 then reached out to CCSD, which sent this statement Friday evening.

“The Clark County School District utilizes Google Gmail for its student and employee email system. Google turned on the ‘confidential mode’ function in 2019 for its Gmail users as a ‘send’ option for all Google system users.”

When sending emails from Gmail, the “confidential mode” option does not allow for email deletion. Rather, it is similar to a self-destruct option when sending emails.

Based on safety concerns, which also have been recognized by the Department of Homeland Security, CCSD turned off the “confidential mode” option for internal users in March 2023. Additionally, in July 2023, the District blocked the ability for any CCSD account to receive “confidential mode” emails.

CCSD emails are saved according to the Local Government Records Retention Schedule and CCSD Regulation 3621.

Judge Danielle Chio set a status check hearing for October 12.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.