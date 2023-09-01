Town hall highlights rights and restrictions for Nevada street food vendors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New information about the new street food vending law came Thursday night during a packed town hall in East Las Vegas at the Hollywood Recreation Center. Street food vendors were given “know your rights” cards they can hand to officers if they are confronted while they are selling food. This comes after that a physical confrontation between an officer and vendor at the Welcome to Las Vegas Sign last month, somewhere the vendor was not legally allowed to operate.

Teodora Tepetzi Serrano, a street vendor for more than 20 years in Las Vegas selling street corn, shaved ice, and chips, spoke to FOX5 via translator after the meeting. “She is very hopeful about what is coming up. She is going to be able to work freely, peacefully so this is a great thing for her,” the translator shared on Serrano’s behalf.

Elected officials and advocacy group Make the Road Nevada hosted the event to answer questions after the street food vending bill passed during this year’s legislative session to ensure vendors have accurate and updated information and also a timeline on when permits will be issued. State Senator Fabian Donate championed the bill to ensure street food vendors have a pathway to legally operate.

“At the end of the day, these street food vendors have to operate with a business license and a health permit and so we expect, hopefully within the next few months, that they follow and operate the same way that other businesses do,” Donate explained.

Nearly the entire crowd of street food vendors raised their hand when asked who wanted to be able to operate without fear. There’s often a language barrier for vendors. A lawyer informed vendors who only speak Spanish they can always request a translator if questioned by a police officer, and if arrested they always have the right to a lawyer.

A major clarification during the town hall: street vending is not legal nor has it ever been and it will not be at the Welcome Sign, on the Strip, near Allegiant Stadium nor Fremont Street. The permits being issued are designed for vendors to operate in neighborhoods.

There are several more town halls planned in the coming months though the dates and locations have not been announced. The new law mandates vendor licenses must start being given out by July of next year.

