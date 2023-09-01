Teachers better-equipped to handle violence in classroom

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Teachers in Southern Nevada have more tools at their disposal this school year after a bill aimed at improving classroom safety passed through the Nevada Legislature in May.

The Safer and Supportive Schools Act gave teachers like Jessica Jones more ability to deal with disruptive and violent students.

“It empowers educators to take back control of their classroom,” Jones, who teaches kindergarten in the Clark County School District, told FOX5 Thursday.

Jones says before this bill became law, all she used to be able to do in the event of a violent episode was ask administration to intervene or evacuate the classroom, which itself was disruptive to learning.

“We didn’t have the support systems in place to help that child that was showing so much violence,” she explained. “So the kids in the classroom were living every day in fear.”

Now, Jones says she can remove problem students from the classroom herself and request administration to help draft up a plan for behavioral improvement. This is especially important to her given how impressionable her kindergartners are.

“All behaviors are learned,” Jones said. “Especially in early childhood. Violence is something that is learned.”

Jones has not had to use her new powers in class this school year, but is confident that if she does, it will lead to positive change.

“When they see that, ‘Oh, this kid is being violent. My teacher can do something about it,’ it makes them feel safer at school,” she said.

The Safer and Supportive Schools Act was passed with only five total ‘no’ votes between the two chambers and notably had support from Governor Joe Lombardo, who came to Las Vegas to raise support for it.

