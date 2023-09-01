Special United Way expo continues helping valley seniors with utility bills

Project Reach Senior Expo
Project Reach Senior Expo(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:23 PM PDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Over the past two weeks, United Way of Southern Nevada hosted four Project REACH Senior Expos, powered by the NV Energy Foundation, to help Las Vegas Valley seniors with their past-due utility bills.

During the first three Project REACH Senior Expos, over 1,460 senior households were provided assistance to pay off past-due utility bills. The United Way said that the program provides financial assistance to seniors who are 62 years or older who meet the eligibility requirements. The program is specifically designed to help those experiencing economic hardship.

Special expo helps seniors with utility bills in Las Vegas

“The Project REACH Senior Expos, powered by the NV Energy Foundation, provide crucial financial assistance to local seniors with past-due utility bills and ensure they can access nonprofit resources available to them,” said Julian High, President and CEO of United Way of Southern Nevada. “UWSN is proud to partner with the NV Energy Foundation, Southwest Gas, and other community partners to ensure local seniors have the support they need to thrive.”

For the first time in the program’s history, assistance was provided for all utilities, not just gas and energy. Though the in-person events have concluded, seniors seeking assistance can still apply year-round at uwsn.org/projectreach.

Eligible individuals and households can submit one application every 12 months and must meet the income eligibility guidelines. Applicants must provide proof of eligibility, along with a copy of their past-due utility bill. Income eligibility and additional requirements can be found HERE.

