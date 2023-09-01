Severely matted dog found in Phoenix gets makeover

A dog that had matted hair got a much-need cut in Phoenix and a new chance at life.
By Casey Torres
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:04 PM PDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A dog found severely matted in Phoenix on Tuesday is getting a second chance at life. “He’s almost got like a beard at this point. They’re almost like dreadlock mats. And he can’t function like he should, with all of this hair,” said Skye Moyer, the director of the non-profit West Valley Animal Rescue in Goodyear.

The eyes of the dog, later named Chance, were hidden behind the matted fur that was trapping feces and urine. It was hard to make out where his tail and legs were. Moyer estimates the dog was living in these conditions for at least six months. “We deal with so many dogs that you can just tell they’re good dogs. There’s nothing wrong with them at all, but they just had a human, or humans, that in the past, have just failed them,” Moyer said.

Chance was found outside without food and water, trying to survive triple-digit temperatures. Moyer picked him up from the woman who found him after she was tagged on the social media post alerting people about the dog. “A lady in Peoria had cleaned a backyard that was filled with a lot of stuff. She believes it might have been a hoarder’s home. And they actually found the dog,” said Moyer.

Moyer was told the homeowners said the dog wasn’t theirs. Chance had no collar or microchip. She hopes what happened to Chance was an accident. She explained in many cases, owners are unable to afford frequent grooming appointments. Kendra Craig, the owner of Love On A Leash Mobile Grooming, offered her services for free. On Wednesday evening, he received a makeover to look and feel better.

“Ultimately, dog grooming is a passion, and it’s a way to give back to help the dogs that need it. And it also helps them get adopted in the end--actually getting a cute haircut when we get done,” said Craig. She explained Chance was in need of grooming, but it was painful for him. “So a lot of dogs, when they have that much matting, they are actually losing circulation to their skin, and when you release the matts, it ends up rushing blood flow back to the skin,” she said.

After nearly three hours, Chance looked like a different dog. He is now sporting a mohawk and wears a tie as an accessory. When asked why the dog was given the name Chance, Moyer said, “Cause we’re trying to give him a second chance at life.”

Moyer expects Chance to be available for adoption this weekend. If interested, you can learn how to apply by clicking/tapping here.

