$5K reward offered in death of peacock shot and killed with arrows in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals has offered up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for killing a pet peacock last month.

Pete the peacock was killed after being shot with arrows Aug. 21. Despite efforts of an exotic veterinarian after being found wounded near West Charleston Boulevard and South Cimarron Road, Pete died of his injuries.

Las Vegas Animal Protection Services are investigating the killing.

“This beloved peacock was shot twice with arrows and left to suffer by a cruel person obviously lacking empathy for others,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “PETA urges anyone with information to come forward so this killer can be held accountable and prevented from harming anyone else.”

Anyone with information should contact Las Vegas Animal Protection Services at 702-229-6444 or via its contact form.

