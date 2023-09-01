Las Vegas Starbucks workers demand union recognition

Starbucks
Starbucks(Ellen McDonald)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:28 PM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Starbucks workers at the Casino Center and Clark Ave. store in Las Vegas have demanded union recognition from Starbucks.

According to a media release, workers sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan to announce the formation of their union.

“I’ve worked for Starbucks for nearly a decade, and so much has changed,” said Zarian Pouncy, a barista of nine years and organizer at the Las Vegas location. “Partners? We haven’t felt seen or heard for months. The third place is dying. The union stands to equally unite a partnership with Corporate. They just have to meet us halfway.”

The Casino Center and Clark Ave. employees are joining a nationwide movement of over 9,000 baristas organizing for better working conditions, fair wages, and consistent schedules. Workers at three other Starbucks locations in Las Vegas have already unionized as of this filing.

“I am motivated to join the union because of the unity and job security. I also believe there is strength in numbers!” said Trinoon Hunter, a barista of 16 years and organizer at the Las Vegas location.

Starbucks has allegedly threatened workers’ access to benefits, fired union leaders across the country and shuttered union stores. The NLRB has issued over 100 official complaints against the company, reportedly encompassing over 1,600 violations of federal labor law.

Since December 2021, over 350 Starbucks stores in 41 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

