Las Vegas First Friday celebration canceled due to weather
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas First Friday event downtown has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to organizers.
The “Soulful September” event was going to kick off at 5 p.m. but severe rain and even more rain on the way have led to its cancelation.
“With what we are hearing about the weather and then another storm passing through, I believe we are going to have to cancel the event tonight for safety reasons,” an organizer told FOX 5.
Flash flood warnings are in effect in Clark County until 4:30 p.m.
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.