Las Vegas First Friday celebration canceled due to weather

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas First Friday event downtown has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to organizers.

The “Soulful September” event was going to kick off at 5 p.m. but severe rain and even more rain on the way have led to its cancelation.

Tonight’s @FirstFridayLV has been canceled due to severe and unpredictable weather conditions. — City of Las Vegas (@CityOfLasVegas) September 1, 2023

“With what we are hearing about the weather and then another storm passing through, I believe we are going to have to cancel the event tonight for safety reasons,” an organizer told FOX 5.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Clark County until 4:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.