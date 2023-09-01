Las Vegas First Friday celebration canceled due to weather

A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
A generic photo of First Friday is seen in this file photo from downtown Las Vegas.
By Michael Bell
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:43 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas First Friday event downtown has been canceled due to inclement weather, according to organizers.

The “Soulful September” event was going to kick off at 5 p.m. but severe rain and even more rain on the way have led to its cancelation.

“With what we are hearing about the weather and then another storm passing through, I believe we are going to have to cancel the event tonight for safety reasons,” an organizer told FOX 5.

Flash flood warnings are in effect in Clark County until 4:30 p.m.

