Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heavy rain and storms moved through Southern Nevada this morning, causing flooded streets and stuck cars during the morning commute.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning until Saturday evening. Off and on heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may result in flash flooding today and tomorrow.

Just before 8 a.m., parts of the Las Vegas Valley had already seen over an inch of rain.

RAIN TOTALS: Over the last 6 hours, MLK and Charleston Blvd picked up over an inch of rain. Flooded roads are being observed all over the valley this morning. @FOX5Vegas #VegasWeather #LasVegas #NVwx pic.twitter.com/ZftZEaQpfv — Matt Gontarek (@MattGontarekWX) September 1, 2023

The next round of showers and storms are expected around 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Showers and storms continue Saturday afternoon and evening, with the valley drying out Sunday evening into Labor Day.

