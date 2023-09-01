Heavy rain leads to flooding, stranded cars around Las Vegas

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 9:00 AM PDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Heavy rain and storms moved through Southern Nevada this morning, causing flooded streets and stuck cars during the morning commute.

A Flood Watch is in effect from Friday morning until Saturday evening. Off and on heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms may result in flash flooding today and tomorrow.

Just before 8 a.m., parts of the Las Vegas Valley had already seen over an inch of rain.

The next round of showers and storms are expected around 12 p.m.-2 p.m. Friday afternoon.

Showers and storms continue Saturday afternoon and evening, with the valley drying out Sunday evening into Labor Day.

