Forecast Outlook-8/31/23

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Low pressure to the west of us is helping to to drag monsoon moisture into our area starting Thursday night and will likely stick around into most of the long weekend.

The mid level moisture heading our way is significant enough that there is a flash flood watch going into effect Friday through midnight Saturday.

Gusty winds will accompany the forecast rain and we are also going to see a big drop in our daytime temperatures as we see highs going from 106 Thursday to 93 on Friday and 88 degrees on Saturday.

Potential thunderstorms could produce some strong outflow winds, so if you have anything outside you don’t want to blow away tie it down.

As it looks right now storms will be widespread Friday and Saturday during the day but don’t be surprised if they continue into the overnight hours as well.

Conditions will start to improve on Sunday with any rain still over us expected to be lighter

Drier weather returns to Las Vegas on Monday

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.