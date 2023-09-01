Forecast Outlook-8/31/23

Active Weather Ahead For The Start Of Labor Day Weekend.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -Low pressure to the west of us is helping to to drag monsoon moisture into our area starting Thursday night and will likely stick around into most of the long weekend.

The mid level moisture heading our way is significant enough that there is a flash flood watch going into effect Friday through midnight Saturday.

Gusty winds will accompany the forecast rain and we are also going to see a big drop in our daytime temperatures as we see highs going from 106 Thursday to 93 on Friday and 88 degrees on Saturday.

Potential thunderstorms could produce some strong outflow winds, so if you have anything outside you don’t want to blow away tie it down.

As it looks right now storms will be widespread Friday and Saturday during the day but don’t be surprised if they continue into the overnight hours as well.

Conditions will start to improve on Sunday with any rain still over us expected to be lighter

Drier weather returns to Las Vegas on Monday

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Rondel Wilson, 24, and Shamar Swanson, 26
Police arrest pair accused in string of armed home invasions in northwest Las Vegas

Latest News

FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/31/23
Thursday, Aug. 31, Las Vegas AM weather update
Thursday, Aug. 31, Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, August 30 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 08/31/23