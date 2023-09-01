Cyclist’s death determined to be a homicide in northwest valley hit-and-run

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The death of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in the northwest Las Vegas Valley earlier this month has been categorized as a homicide.

On August 14 at approximately 6:04 a.m., LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a bicyclist struck by a vehicle in the area of Tenaya Way and Centennial Parkway. Officers found a male suffering from life-threatening injuries and said that the vehicle involved left the scene. Medical personnel responded and transported the victim to UMC Trauma, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle involved and arrested the driver, a 17-year-old male juvenile. LVMPD’s Fatal Investigation Unit took over the investigation and booked the juvenile into the Clark County Juvenile Hall on charges related to the hit and run.

On August 29, detectives learned of a social media video depicting the incident, and after viewing the video, determined that this was “an intentional act,” according to the report. Homicide detectives took over the investigation and will be amending the juvenile’s charges to include open murder.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

