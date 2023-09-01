Center for human trafficking and child abuse victims lacks space from demand, new location coming

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas Valley center to help human trafficking and child abuse victims is full and lacks space from the sheer demand, but a new location coming to meet the growing need.

The Southern Nevada Children’s Advocacy Center was accredited in 2009 and helped 900 victims in its first year. Now the center helps 2,000 children every year. The center offers a space to meet with law enforcement, social workers, therapists and medical professionals.

“Being able to have a child come to a safe space where they can talk about what happened to them. The professionals do what we need to do to provide them justice, to provide them safety and healing,” said Executive Director Cheryl Cooley.

Nevada ranks ninth in the nation for human trafficking victims, according to UNLV.

The surge in demand can be attributed to the growth of the Las Vegas Valley, and the center now services law enforcement across the region. The FBI and tribal services bring families to the center.

“I would say a lot of creativity to try to make sure that we can meet people where they’re at and provide a safe space. But we are busting out of the seams,” said Cooley, who at times gives up her office so families can meet with providers and law enforcement. “We don’t have the space to meet with our parents like we need to. We don’t have the space for therapy,” Cooley said.

Clark County approved a new 35,000 square-foot building off Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive near UMC. The building should open within two to four years.

Cooley said there’s a goal to provide more resources for mental health, community outreach and intervention.

“If we start young, we can stop what is happening to our preteens and teens. Right now, Las Vegas is one of the top cities for children who are being sexually exploited. We really want to change that,” Cooley said.

You can also report crimes against children and suspected sex trafficking. Call (702) 399-0081.

