ALERT DAY - Forecast Outlook 09/01/23

A busy start to the month of September with Flash Flood Warnings and heavy downpours across the Las Vegas Valley. Early Friday morning, several locations across the valley are seeing flooded roads and standing water in major intersections. As of 6:39 AM, we’re still tracking heavy rain in the southwest valley.

Another batch of heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms are expected to develop into Friday afternoon and evening. Several rounds of rain and gusty wind through Saturday evening with the help of monsoon moisture and a cooler air mass moving in from the Pacific Northwest. We’ll keep temperatures down in the low 90s Friday and the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

A Flood Watch will be in effect Friday morning through Saturday evening with the potential for flash flooding across Southern Nevada,

Much drier air will move in for Labor Day and most of next week!

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.