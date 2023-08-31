West Maui Little League needs equipment following wildfires

West Maui Little League needs donations
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The community of Las Vegas continues to show support for Maui wildfire survivors.

The West Maui Little League lost all of its equipment in the wildfires earlier this month and it is in need of donations so it can get the kids back out on the field. They need batting gloves, gloves, baseballs, shoes, bats, bat bags, helmets and any other baseball items, new or used.

Ninth Island Dump and Haul is hosting a donation drive for the league right now. Four Las Vegas businesses are collecting the items:

  • Honors Brand, 9175 Las Vegas Blvd. #108, Las Vegas
  • 2 Scoops of Aloha LV Drive Inn #N2, 9620 South Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas
  • Taverna Costera, 1031 South Main St., Las Vegas
  • Crunch of Aloa, 10960 S. Eastern Ave. Suite 109, Henderson

This donation drive is scheduled to run through September 6.

