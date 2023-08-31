Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association hosting 2nd poker tournament

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association will host its annual poker tournament on Oct. 13 at the Palms Casino Resort, according to a release published Thursday.

Proceeds from the event will go to charity focusing on first responders, underserved youth and the undernourished community of Las Vegas.

The tournament begins at 6 p.m. with doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans have the opportunity to compete with the organization’s President Deryk Engelland and Vice President Shane Hnidy.

Space is limited but registration is available here.

