Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association hosting 2nd poker tournament

Poker
Poker(Angel Alvarez)
By Michael Bell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:49 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association will host its annual poker tournament on Oct. 13 at the Palms Casino Resort, according to a release published Thursday.

Proceeds from the event will go to charity focusing on first responders, underserved youth and the undernourished community of Las Vegas.

The tournament begins at 6 p.m. with doors open at 4:30 p.m.

Fans have the opportunity to compete with the organization’s President Deryk Engelland and Vice President Shane Hnidy.

Space is limited but registration is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Tanyla Barnes
Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

Latest News

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating Frances Gordon, who...
Mohave County sheriffs locate woman who went missing near Lake Havasu City
Aristocrat Gaming is rolling out an NFL-themed slot machine
NFL-themed slot machines to hit Las Vegas casinos
A food pantry is seen in Las Vegas in this file photo.
Nonprofit withdraws license request for new Las Vegas food pantry in wake of new contract
Clark County, NV is seeking artists for a mosaic mural at a senior center
Clark County seeks mosaic mural artists for senior center project