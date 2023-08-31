Rideshare drivers protest after surge pay denial during concert weekend

By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 6:41 PM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some Las Vegas rideshare drivers were denied surge pricing over the busy concert weekend.

Uber said it was because of state regulations. At a protest Wednesday, drivers blocked the entrance to the Uber Hub at Decatur and Sunset, voicing their grievances about the pay scale and lack of surge pricing.

“30 to 35 hours a week, I’m lucky if I make 500, 600, 700 dollars,” said a rideshare driver named David at the protest.

Drivers at the protests said the absence of surge pricing during the Beyonce concerts over the weekend only added to their frustrations.

“They keep playing with the algorithm. They pay us what they want to pay us,” said David. “Why are so many of these drivers complaining about the surge? They worked for the Beyonce concert over the weekend, a lot of them didn’t get paid surge money.”

On Tuesday, Uber said the reason for no surge pricing for drivers over the weekend was because a state of emergency was still in effect for Mt. Charleston after Tropical Storm Hilary, meaning no surge pricing was allowed under Nevada regulations.

Las Vegas rideshare drivers plan to take action after questioning pay during busy weekend (fox5vegas.com)

Passenger Alyssa Washington, who attended the Beyonce concert over the weekend, was pleasantly surprised not to be hit with a surcharge for the Lyft ride home.

“I knew it was going to be higher than normal, but I was not expecting it to be 60 bucks, almost.” said Washington. “It just says standard pricing, so I can’t even imagine if they did have a surcharge what it would’ve been. It probably would’ve been like $100.”

Washington said it took almost an hour for a driver to arrive when the concert ended, even after she walked blocks away from the venue. She added that if drivers are putting their rides in park because the pay scale is not being lucrative enough, the passengers are feeling the impact.

“Then we don’t have rides, or we have to wait a super long amount of time, or the prices are just ridiculously high, and you’re like, ‘I guess I’ll just walk up Las Vegas Boulevard,’” said Washington. “It’s like a trickle-down waterfall effect for everybody, unfortunately.”

Wednesday’s driver protest at the Uber Hub lasted about an hour, and organizers said they plan to do it again on Friday if they can secure a protest permit.

