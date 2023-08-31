Pop-up produce stands returning to Las Vegas with affordable, locally grown items

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Southern Nevada Health District announced Thursday that its pop-up produce stands will return to Las Vegas for the fall and winter seasons.

According to SNHD, the pop-up produce stands offer “increased access to affordable, locally grown, organic fresh fruits and vegetables.”

The produce stands, which are open to everyone, help those who experience barriers to accessing fresh produce, including affordability and transportation obstacles, the agency said.

The markets are held at the Bonneville Transit Center (BTC) Plaza, 101 E. Bonneville Avenue, from noon to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.

According to the release, the September pop-up stand will feature new offerings including watermelon, cantaloupe and other seasonal produce.

The four pop-up produce stands will be offered on the following dates:

Tuesday, September 5

Tuesday, October 3

Tuesday, November 7

Tuesday, December 5

Customers can use their SNAP/EBT card, cash, debit or credit cards, SNHD says.

The pop-up markets held in 2022 resulted in over 5,200 pounds of produce sold and $6,955 in total sales, with over 20% of total sales from SNAP/EBT transactions, organizers say.

According to Three Square, “approximately 274,000 people in Southern Nevada are food insecure, meaning they are unable to access or afford enough nutritious food for their overall health and well-being.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.