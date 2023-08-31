Nonprofit withdraws license request for new Las Vegas food pantry in wake of new contract

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A nonprofit organization withdrew its request for a homeless shelter or rescue mission license at the Hebron food pantry on Thursday.

The Hebron, located at 1150 S. Las Vegas Boulevard, houses low-income, fixed-income and disabled tenants.

The nonprofit, Caridad, withdrew its request for the license due to a new contract with Three Square Food Bank.

The new contract eliminated the requirement for the tenant and client food pantry to service the public, according to Caridad.

As reported previously by FOX5, the food pantry warned it could be forced to shut down if the city did not approve the proper licenses.

Hebron’s tenants and clients rely on the food pantry to supplement their food needs.

