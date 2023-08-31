NFL-themed slot machines to hit Las Vegas casinos

Aristocrat Gaming is rolling out an NFL-themed slot machine
Aristocrat Gaming is rolling out an NFL-themed slot machine(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:49 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NFL fans will soon have a new way to get a fix involving their favorite team—on a casino floor.

Aristocrat Gaming began distribution of the NFL Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine to casino floors across the country today.

“We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind NFL-licensed slot machine,” the company said.

Timed to the start of the season, the distribution of the game marks the first time the public will be able to play NFL-themed slot machines. The game includes a chance at a $1 million progressive jackpot where permitted. In addition to Nevada, the slots will also first roll out in California, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon and Arizona.

Game features include a wheel feature, a cash blitz, a clutch kick and a 2-minute drill. Players customize their gaming experience by selecting their favorite team.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas
Parent arrested for bringing gun onto Las Vegas school campus
A juvenile was killed and a Las Vegas officer was injured after a crash in the east valley...
Coroner IDs teen killed after crashing vehicle into Las Vegas police car in east valley
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Guest wins $9,999.99 slot jackpot at off-Strip casino
Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines expands nonstop flights between Las Vegas and 4 new cities
Tanyla Barnes
Police looking for missing 12-year-old last seen in Las Vegas

Latest News

The Mohave County Sheriff's Office is looking for assistance in locating Frances Gordon, who...
Mohave County sheriffs looking for woman missing near Lake Havasu City
A food pantry is seen in Las Vegas in this file photo.
Nonprofit withdraws license request for new Las Vegas food pantry in wake of new contract
Clark County, NV is seeking artists for a mosaic mural at a senior center
Clark County seeks mosaic mural artists for senior center project
West Maui Little League needs donations
Las Vegas sites collecting donations of baseball equipment for Maui fire survivors