NFL-themed slot machines to hit Las Vegas casinos

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - NFL fans will soon have a new way to get a fix involving their favorite team—on a casino floor.

Aristocrat Gaming began distribution of the NFL Super Bowl Jackpots slot machine to casino floors across the country today.

“We are changing the game with this first-of-its-kind NFL-licensed slot machine,” the company said.

Timed to the start of the season, the distribution of the game marks the first time the public will be able to play NFL-themed slot machines. The game includes a chance at a $1 million progressive jackpot where permitted. In addition to Nevada, the slots will also first roll out in California, Oklahoma, Connecticut, Florida, Massachusetts, Oregon and Arizona.

Game features include a wheel feature, a cash blitz, a clutch kick and a 2-minute drill. Players customize their gaming experience by selecting their favorite team.

