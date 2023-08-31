Nevadans outraged by high bills confront Public Utilities Commission

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Wednesday, people outraged by the cost of their utility bills confronted those who approve the rates. The Public Utilities Commission of Nevada held a meeting to hear from the public. Nearly every speaker had the same message: their utility bills continue to go up. Low income families and fixed income seniors simply can’t afford it.

“I am here to call on the utilities and the Public Utilities Commission to provide real rate relief,” said Pastor Marlin Anderson of the Faith Organizing Alliance. Anderson questioned utility bills reaching $500, even $800 saying rates must be lowered. “What should they do just go in debt? Live on the street? I don’t think so. We have to do something about it,” Anderson asserted. Anderson was one of dozens of people who spoke before the Public Utilities Commission.

“I stand before you today to declare that we will not stand idly by as these companies exploit the working class,” contended Diana Diaz, a member Make the Road Nevada. Diaz has been homelessness before and says she is once again on the brink of losing her home.

“The rising cost of utilities places an overwhelming burden on my fixed income,” Diaz testified.

“We have gone from record high heating bills to outrage summer cooling bills and we just can’t keep doing this,” argued Dr. Mary House. Dr. House, the CEO of a faith-based nonprofit, demanded more affordable energy but also cleaner, saying utilities reliance on fossil fuels like natural gas are a big part of the problem.

“If gas price swings are to blame, then Nevadans deserve clean energy solutions to stabilize fuel costs not more spending on gas systems like new plants and pipelines,” Dr. House suggested.

After the meeting, NV Energy sent FOX5 a statement:

NV Energy is committed to ensuring Nevadans have access to reliable, affordable and sustainable power.

That’s why NV Energy has taken steps to help provide customers with lower energy costs this summer, including the request earlier this year to the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada (PUCN) to reduce energy costs for customers during the hot summer months.

NV Energy continues diversifying its energy mix and is pursuing the clean energy incentives and tax credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act. Those savings will be passed directly on to NV Energy customers.

While NV Energy moves forward on adding new renewable energy sources, NV Energy must have resources available to reliably serve our customers. Natural gas is important for reliability and, in fact, allows NV Energy to pursue more renewable energy because those natural gas units can quickly ramp up and down in response to available renewable resources.

NV Energy encourages any customers who are concerned about prices to reach out to the company. NV Energy offers a variety of products and services to help customers save energy and lower their bills. Learn more at Save Energy | NV Energy.

You can also visit: Payment Assistance Programs

Specifically for seniors, United Way of Southern Nevada has been hosting a series of seminars for Project Reach. The program offers financial assistance to anyone 62 or older with past-due utility bills. They’ll be explaining how it works in one final meeting Thursday at Palace Station. It lasts from 8am until noon.

