Mohave County sheriffs locate woman who went missing near Lake Havasu City

UPDATE: On Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office reported that the woman has been found.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating Frances Gordon, 76, who is missing in Desert Hills, near Lake Havasu City.

According to a report from the sheriff’s office, she was last seen walking around near the 1900 block of Folzman Drive at 12:15 p.m. Thursday. She is believed to be wearing a tan or light-colored t-shirt, tan or light-colored shorts (mid-thigh or just above the knees) and gray mid-top tennis shoes.

She is 5′2″ tall, about 115 pounds, and has long brown hair and brown eyes. The sheriff’s office is asking people to search their private properties, including structures, sheds, recreational vehicles, camp trailers, vehicles, crawl spaces, playhouses and areas with overgrown vegetation. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office at 928-753-0753.

