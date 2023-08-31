Legalities of over-the-counter Narcan varies in each state

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As the FDA approved the over-the-counter sale of Narcan earlier this year, the criminal and civil liabilities for those who administer it is found to be different depending on the state.

The Prescription Drug Abuse Policy System website has a section on Naloxone - better known as Narcan - overdose prevention laws to help answer questions for those who may need to administer it in the case of an opioid overdose.

Unintentional drug overdose is still the leading cause of preventable death in the US while Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Here is some of the information about the liabilities for Narcan in Nevada from the site, which is overseen by Temple University, which draws from Nevada state codes.

Does Nevada have a naloxone access law? Yes, pharmacists are authorized to give Narcan to a person without a prescription.

Do prescribers have immunity from criminal prosecution for prescribing, dispensing or distributing naloxone? Yes, as long as it is for a “legitimate medical purpose in the usual course of professional practice,” and is “acting in good faith.”

Do prescribers have immunity from civil liability? Yes, for the same reasons listed above. The same goes for possibly facing sanctions professionally.

Is a layperson immune from criminal liability for administering naloxone? Yes, as long as they are acting in good faith and believe the person they are helping is experiencing an opioid overdose.

A layperson is also free from civil liability in the same scenario.

Before FDA approval, Narcan was available over the counter in every state without a prescription as state officials allowed it. However, not every pharmacy stocks it.

Since it will be over-the-counter, that means other businesses beyond pharmacies may sell it - including supermarkets, convenience stores, and online retailers.

-This report uses information from the Associated Press.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.