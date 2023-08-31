In-N-Out opening new location near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP...
FILE - In-N-Out Burger signs fill the skyline on Tuesday, June 8, 2010, in Calif. (AP Photo/Adam Lau, File)(Adam Lau | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving a “double-double” before or after catching a Raiders game or a concert at Allegiant Stadium will have a shorter walk to satisfy their cravings.

According to a news release, In-N-Out on Thursday will open a new location in Las Vegas that’s across from the home of the Silver and Black.

Located at 3397 W. Russell Road, In-N-Out says the new eatery will employ approximately 80 associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.

The company says the new location will feature a double drive-thru lane and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 88 guests.

The eatery will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

