In-N-Out opening new location near Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Those craving a “double-double” before or after catching a Raiders game or a concert at Allegiant Stadium will have a shorter walk to satisfy their cravings.

According to a news release, In-N-Out on Thursday will open a new location in Las Vegas that’s across from the home of the Silver and Black.

Located at 3397 W. Russell Road, In-N-Out says the new eatery will employ approximately 80 associates with a starting wage of $17.00 per hour.

The company says the new location will feature a double drive-thru lane and a covered patio with outdoor seating for 88 guests.

The eatery will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. and until 1:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

