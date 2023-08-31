‘Immersive canvas:’ Media artist will be first to utilize Sphere exterior Friday

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On September 1, internationally renowned media artist Refik Anadol will become the first artist to utilize the Exosphere, the fully programmable LED exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas, as an “immersive canvas.”

According to a media release, Anadol will debut an “AI Data Sculpture” created exclusively for Sphere called Machine Hallucinations: Sphere. He uses large collections of public data and machine learning algorithms to create dynamic and immersive art installations.

Anadol is the founder of Refik Anadol Studio, an award-winning, technology-driven creative design studio based in Los Angeles. Anadol’s work has been exhibited on six continents, including at some of the world’s most preeminent venues for art, such as MoMA in New York, Art Basel in Miami and the Centre Georges Pompidou in Paris.

Machine Hallucinations: Sphere, an immersive digital experience, celebrates Sphere’s unique architecture by featuring dynamic visualizations using vast amounts of data to create abstract imagery of space and nature. The two-chapter series, which Anadol refers to as “AI Data Sculptures,” creates a collective, meditative, and multisensory experience that takes audiences on a journey of light, movement, and color with vivid pigments, shapes, and patterns. This immersive experience invites viewers to imagine alternative realities constructed by invisible data movements around them.

“I am extremely honored to be the first artist to utilize the exterior of Sphere,” Anadol said. “It’s so exciting to be given such an architectural and engineering marvel as a canvas. This opportunity aligns perfectly with our studio’s long-term mission of embedding media arts into architecture to create living architectural pieces that are in constant interaction with their environments.”

Autoplay Caption

“Refik Anadol’s artistic approach made him the ideal artist to partner with first to showcase his incredible work using the full-scale capabilities of the Exosphere, an incomparable canvas for artists who want to explore their artistic expression on a global stage and push the boundaries of what’s possible,” said Guy Barnett, Senior Vice President, Brand Strategy and Creative Development, Sphere Entertainment. “Through the captivating power of the Exosphere and our unwavering commitment to showcase both art and brands on Sphere’s exterior, we will forever change the way artwork and commerce co-exist.”

Machine Hallucinations is an ongoing exploration of data aesthetics based on collective visual memories of space, nature, and urban environments. For this project, Anadol and his team used themed datasets as the building blocks for two distinct chapters:

Machine Hallucinations: Space is a visual speculation of humanity’s historical attempts to explore the depths of space based on Refik Anadol Studio’s collaborations with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory that utilizes publicly available photographs taken by satellites and spacecraft, including millions of raw images that have been captured and recorded by the International Space Station and the Hubble telescopes.

Machine Hallucinations: Nature draws on more than 300 million publicly available photographs of flora and fauna, resulting in pigments, shapes, and patterns that we associate with nature, but only exist in the mind of a machine as “hallucinations.” The second half of this chapter consists of Sphere: Winds of Las Vegas, which harnesses data sets of wind and gust speed, as well as precipitation and air pressure, collected from real-time API wind sensors in Las Vegas.

Sphere is a next-generation entertainment medium that will host original Sphere Experiences from leading Hollywood directors, concerts and residencies from the world’s biggest artists, and premier marquee events. The entire exterior surface of Sphere, referred to as the Exosphere, is covered with nearly 580,000 square feet of fully programmable LED paneling, creating the largest LED screen in the world.

The Exosphere consists of approximately 1.2 million LED pucks, spaced eight inches apart. Each puck contains 48 individual LED diodes, with each diode capable of displaying 256 million different colors. Machine Hallucinations: Sphere will be visible on Sphere for four months, starting on September 1.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.