FOX5, Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network to air UNLV Football preview special ahead of first game

UNLV Football Preview
UNLV Football Preview(FOX5)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:12 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 and the Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) will air a one-hour preview show ahead of the start of UNLV Football’s 2023 season this weekend.

The “UNLV Football Preview sponsored by Findlay Toyota” will air Saturday at 5 a.m. on FOX5 and at noon on SSSEN (Cox channel 125 or over the air at 5.2), just before the team kicks off the season against Bryant University.

The show, hosted by FOX5 Sports Director Kevin Bolinger and UNLV head coach Barry Odom, will be a behind-the-scenes special including visits with the Rebels’ three new coordinators, UNLV Director of Athletics Erick Harper and the team’s new director of strength & conditioning Jeff Fish.

The show will re-air Sunday at 11 a.m. on FOX5, then again three more times on SSSEN: 5 p.m. on September 5 and September 6, and 10 a.m. on September 9.

2023 UNLV FOOTBALL PREVIEW SHOW

  • Saturday, 5 a.m. (FOX5)
  • Saturday, Noon (SSSEN)
  • Sunday, 11 a.m. (FOX5)
  • Tuesday, 5 p.m. (SSSEN)
  • Wednesday, 5 p.m. (SSSEN)
  • Sept. 9, 10 a.m. (SSSEN)

