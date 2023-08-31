Forecast Outlook - 08/31/23

A system dropping in from the Pacific Northwest will kick up a strong southwest wind on Thursday and Friday with increasing shower and thunderstorm chances heading into Labor Day Weekend.

We’re waking up to mostly sunny skies Thursday, but increasing clouds cover is expected Thursday afternoon with the chance of a passing shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts will be in the 35-45 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley.

Stronger wind is in the Friday forecast with gusts in the 40-50 mph. There will be a better opportunity for scattered thunderstorms across Southern Nevada Friday afternoon and evening.

Off and on thunderstorms remain in the forecast Saturday and Sunday with high temperatures in the low 90s and upper 80s. We’ll keep it breezy at times.

Drier air returns early next week with temperatures staying below average. More sun is in the forecast for Labor Day with a forecast high of 90° in Las Vegas. The sun stays with us Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s.

